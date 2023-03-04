Franklin – Mr. Robert Curtis Gomer, age 94 of Franklin, KY, passed away on Thursday, March 2nd, 2023 at 5:48 AM at the Medical Center in Franklin, KY.
Visitation will be held on Saturday, March 4th, 2023 from 2:00 PM to 7:00 PM and 6:00 AM to 2:00 PM Sunday at Gilbert Funeral Home & Crematory. Funeral services will be held on Sunday, March 5th, 2023 at 2:00 PM with interment to follow in Greenlawn Cemetery in Franklin, KY, with military honors by the Simpson County Honor Guard.
Robert was born January 21st, 1929 in Simpson Co., KY to the late Robert Ewell Gomer and the late Mary Holland Gomer. He was preceded in death by a brother, Glenn Holland Gomer.
He is survived by his wife of 72 years, Hallie Stone Gomer; 4 children, Robert David Gomer (Karen) of Hendersonville, TN, Larry Stone Gomer (Mary Ann) of Franklin, KY, Sharon Gomer Yancey of Gallatin, TN, Donna Gomer of Franklin, KY; 6 grandchildren, Laurie Gomer, Leslie Gomer McCarley (Billy), Robert Alexander Gomer, Alyson Gomer Martin (Zack), Havilah Yancey, Hana Yancey; 2 great grandchildren, William Stephen “Will” McCarley, III, John Robert McCarley; a brother, Jimmy Ross Gomer (Malinda) of Franklin, KY; a sister-in-law, Dorothy Crafton Gomer and many nieces and nephews.
Robert was a member of the Blackjack Baptist Church where he served as deacon for 55 years, he served on the KY Baptist Builders, KY Baptist Disaster Volunteer, Simpson Baptist Executive Board and Southern States Board. He was a retired farmer and was a Korean War Army Veteran receiving the Purple Heart. He was a member of the American Legion Post #62 and the D.A.V.
In lieu of flowers, expressions may be made to the Blackjack Baptist Church, PO Box 555, Franklin, KY, 42135 or Kentucky Baptist Disaster Relief Fund, PO Box 950295, Louisville, KY, 20295-9900 or to the charity of your choice. Envelopes will be provided by the funeral home. Gilbert Funeral Home & Crematory website is www.gilbertfhonline.com. The Facebook page is Gilbert Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc. The obituary phone line is 270-586-8844.
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. .
From a Guest Book, you may log in with your Google, Facebook, Yahoo or AOL account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Obituary Policy
Our obituaries are placed exclusively by funeral home directors through memoriams.com. Please contact the funeral home making arrangements to place an obituary in the Daily News.
Obituaries are paid content and therefore are published as received.