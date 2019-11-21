Bowling Green, Kentucky - Robert D. Cosby age 81 of Bowling Green, Kentucky. Entered into rest on Tuesday, November 19, 2019. Visitation-10:00AM-12:00 Noon-Saturday, November 23, 2019, at Eleventh Street Baptist Church, 1035 Kenton Street, Bowling Green, KY. Services-12:00 Noon-Saturday, November 23, 2019, at Eleventh Street Baptist Church. Interment-Fairview Cemetery, Bowling Green, KY. Arrangements-Burnam & Son Mortuary, Inc. 201 Center Street, Bowling Green, KY. www.burnamandsonmortuary.com