St. George Island - On Tuesday, September 10, 2019 Robert Denton (Denny) Sprouse of St. George Island Florida, formerly of Bowling Green, Ky passed away at the age of 68 after a long illness.
Denny was born January 9, 1951 in Bowling Green, Ky., graduated College High School @ Western Kentucky University in 1969. He attended 1 year college at WKU and served in the Army from 1970 - 1971.
Denny was a wonderful son, brother, husband, father, and grandfather and had many friends. He will be missed very much. Denny is preceded in death by his loving parents, Wilbur R. Sprouse, Jr and Patricia Denton Sprouse, and his grandparents Wilbur R. Sprouse, Sr and Beulah Belle Belcher Sprouse, and C.R. Denton and Jewell (Mama Jewell) Mayhew Denton.
Denny is survived by his wife, Coral Smith Sprouse, son Ryan Denton Sprouse (Elaine) and their sons Calvin & Isaac - who Nampaw adored and will miss so much. Also survived by his brother Jonathan Sprouse (Susan) and sister Cynthia Sprouse Mason (RobertE). And by many aunts, uncles, cousins, nephews and nieces.
A memorial will be held at Highland Baptist Church 2413 Highland Church Rd Bowling Green, Kentucky on October 19, 2019 at 1:00 PM.
In lieu of flowers please donate to your favorite charity or to The Highland Church Graveyard c/o M.A. Stone 212 Dismon Stone Road Bowling Green KY 42101.