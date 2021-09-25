Bowling Green - Robert Donald Mantlo, age 76, passed away September 24, 2021 at the Medical Center of Bowling Green. The Springfield TN. native was the son of the late Robert Donald Mantlo and Clara Mae Whiting Mantlo. Robert was a member of Woodburn Church of Christ and served in the U.S. Army Reserves.
He is survived by his wife Linda Stone Mantlo, two daughters, Jennifer Mantlo and Heather Reiter (Martin), grandchildren, Jonathan, Tyler and Brendan Reiter, one sister- in - law, Betty Stone (Steve White) and many other friends and loved ones. Visitation will be Sunday September 26, 2021 from 2:00 PM - 8:00 PM and Monday September 27, 2021 from 10:00 AM - 2:00 PM at the J.C. Kirby & Son Lovers Lane Chapel with Funeral Service at 2:00 PM with burial in the Bowling Green Gardens.