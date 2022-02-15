...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM EST /6 AM CST/ TO 7 PM EST
/6 PM CST/ WEDNESDAY...
* WHAT...South winds of 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph
expected.
* WHERE...Southern Indiana and Central Kentucky.
* WHEN...From 700 AM to 700 PM EST Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Weakened trees and tree limbs could be blown down and cause a
few power outages in spots.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Use extra caution when driving on Wednesday, especially if
operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.
&&
