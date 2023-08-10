BOWLING GREEN – Robert E. (Bob) Hancock passed away peacefully on Wednesday, Aug. 9, 2023, in the presence of his family at Greenview Regional Hospital. He was born on a blustery, cold morning on March 13, 1934, at Moseleyville, Kentucky in Daviess County.
He was the youngest of five children born to Girtie Roy (G.R.) Hancock and Elizabeth (Tichenor) Hancock.
He is survived by his wife of nearly 65 years, Agatha Phelps Hancock and his children, Ryan (Debbie) and Cindy Watts (Tony); grandchildren, Cassondra Watts, Zachary Watts, Haley Carpenter (Dillon) and Justin Wilson (Katlynd); great-grandchildren, Ryder, Izzy, Lavie and Weller Wilson; and his sister, Mary Royce.
Bob always believed God brought Agatha into his life through his best buddy, Sonny Clark and his wife, Shirley. The date was a blind one, and for Bob, it was love at first sight. However, it took a bit longer for Agatha. They met on about Sept. 21 or 22, 1957 and were married on Aug. 23, 1958.
He was preceded in death by his parents; a brother, G.R., II; and three sisters, Margaret, Bendena, and Janeane.
After six years, he started first grade at Emerson Elementary School in Owensboro, then after the third grade he transferred to Sorgho Elementary School where he graduated from the eighth grade in 1947. He entered into Daviess County High School in the fall of 1947 and graduated in 1951.
On Jan. 3, 1955, he went into the Army at Fort Knox, Kentucky, where he took basic training. He finished basic on his 21st birthday and was sent to Fort Bliss, Texas for training on antiaircraft guns, but when he got there, he had been changed to guided missile training. He spent 16 weeks there and then was sent to Nahant, Massachusetts where he served the rest of his term on a Nike site. He was separated from the Army at Fort Devens, Massachusetts on Dec. 18, 1956, after serving 23 months, 15 days, eight hours and 22 minutes. (Loving every minute of it.)
Bob graduated from Kentucky Wesleyan College in 1960, with a degree in Chemistry. Then he graduated from WKU in 1965 with a degree in education. He was also the first candidate to be admitted to the joint doctoral program between WKU and Peabody College in Nashville. However, due to financial restraints, he did not finish the program.
Bob worked a variety of jobs before finding his real love for kids and beginning a job in teaching. He taught at Daviess County Junior High School from 1961 until 1967. Then he served two years as the principal at Livermore High School from 1967 until 1969. At Livermore, he had students from grade one through high school. He then became the 1st principal at the original Cumberland Trace Elementary School where he served for 16 years. That school was his “Pride and Joy.” There, he really got into the business of educating children and loving them at the same time. The school quickly became the showplace of the county, and made a great impression on all who were educated there.
In the fall of 1985, Bob asked for a transfer to Delafield Elementary School, where he served for four eventful years. In the spring of 1989, the school was closed due to a small enrollment and Bob was transferred to Warren Elementary, where he served as the assistant principal under Bill Franklin. He retired from education on Aug. 1, 1991, having served 30 years and loving every minute of it.
In retirement, Bob found another outlet for his enthusiasm by working for about 13 years as a volunteer at Tri-Star Greenview Hospital. He had been a patient there on many occasions and was merely giving back for the excellent treatment he had received during those times.
Bob was saved at Walnut Street Baptist Church in March of 1943 at the age of 9. He has served several terms as a deacon at both Hillvue Heights Church and Eastwood Baptist Church, where he currently is a member. In October of 1976, Bob started teaching a Sunday School class at the Medco Center Nursing Home and found another thing to love and cherish.
In the ensuing years, he was able with the help of GOD to start classes at Morning Side, Massey Springs, Chandler Park, Colonial Manor, Magnolia Village, Charter Senior Living and Arcadia.
After retirement, Bob became an even more devoted fan of the Warren Central Dragons sports teams, particularly the football and basketball teams. He attended most of their home games and some others within Warren County. All three of the schools where Bob worked were feeder schools for Central and both Cindy and Ryan are graduates, so he felt a special connection to the Dragon teams. In 2023, when the Dragons won the KHSAA State Championship, Ryan took him to Lexington and pushed him around in a wheelchair all day to see the semifinals and finals of that tournament. He even got a piece of the net from the championship game.
Bob’s life was one in which he tried to enjoy everything he did or tried to do. His philosophy could be summed up in these words: Find what you love to do, and enjoying doing it. If you don’t like your job, QUIT!
