Bowling Green - Robert E. "Bobby" Cash, 75, of Bowling Green passed away Thursday, July 21, 2022 at The Medical Center. Bobby was a Bowling Green native and born on August 6, 1946. He was preceded in death by his beloved wife Vickie (Holton) Cash, his parents Richard and Pauline Cash and brother Darrell Cash. Bobby was retired from AT&T and was a lineman for over 40 years. He was a member of Christ Episcopal Church and was a veteran of the U.S. Air Force having served in the Vietnam War. Bobby never met a stranger and loved being around his family and friends.