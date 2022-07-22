Bowling Green - Robert E. "Bobby" Cash, 75, of Bowling Green passed away Thursday, July 21, 2022 at The Medical Center. Bobby was a Bowling Green native and born on August 6, 1946. He was preceded in death by his beloved wife Vickie (Holton) Cash, his parents Richard and Pauline Cash and brother Darrell Cash. Bobby was retired from AT&T and was a lineman for over 40 years. He was a member of Christ Episcopal Church and was a veteran of the U.S. Air Force having served in the Vietnam War. Bobby never met a stranger and loved being around his family and friends.
Survivors include his partner Penny Adams, son Scott Cash (Sherri) and daughter Melanie Cash. One sister Sondra Smith and seven precious grandchildren Jessica Shifflett (Thomas), Rev. Billy Adams, Will Adams (Mackenzie), Jackson Adams, Hallie Adams, Hunter Adams and Georgia Lee Setzer. Funeral services will be Tuesday, July 26, 2022 at 10:00 am at J.C. Kirby and Son Lovers Lane Chapel. Visitation will be Monday at 4:00 pm until 6:00 pm at the funeral home. Burial will be in Fairview Cemetery #2, with Military Services at the graveside. Expressions may be made to the American Lung Association or Hospice of Southern Kentucky.
