Louisville – Robert E. “Bob” Wagoner, 93, of Louisville, Ky., died September 8, 2022. Born in Bowling Green, Ky on April 1, 1929, he was the only child of the late Hubert and Ruth Welch Wagoner.
He grew up there and attended Western Kentucky University before transferring to the University of Kentucky on a tennis scholarship where he received his degree in Education. He was a member of Pi Kappa Alpha fraternity and the ROTC. After graduation he served as 1st lieutenant in the US Air Force during the Korean War and continued his service in the Reserves when he returned home. Bob worked for Aetna selling surety bonds. In 1968 he started his own bond business, The Wagoner Company, and worked for 51 years until he retired in 2019. He was an avid tennis and golf player in earlier years, coached many youth sports, and had a deep love and knowledge of sports.
Bob is preceded in death by his wife of 57 years, Sally Joanne Wagoner and his daughter Susan Fugett. He is survived by his children Steven Wagoner (Laurie Ann) of Rhododendron, Oregon, Cindy Wagoner of Louisville, and Sarah Sanders (Jeff) of Louisville and grandchildren Forrest, Michaela, Jesse, Brooke, Bobby, Adam, Emily, Meagan and great grandchild Savannah.
A funeral service will be held at 10:00 am (EDT) on Friday, September 16 at Broadway Baptist Church, 4000 Brownsboro Rd., Louisville, Ky where he was a long-time member. The burial service will be held at 1:00 pm (CDT) at Fairview Cemetery in Bowling Green, Ky. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Broadway Baptist Church.
