Bowling Green - Robert Edward O'Brien age 85 of Bowling Green died Thursday at his residence. He was born in Warren County to the late John and Iva Dotson O'Brien and the husband of the late Kiyoko Tash O'Brian. He is also Preceded in death by his sisters, Zula Mae, Norma and Mary Lorene and brothers, Harold, Eugene and Noel, and his faithful Beagle Charlie. Robert retired from Cutler Hammer/Easton Corp. Was a member of Hall's Chapel Baptist Church. Served his country in the United States Army as a Medic in Japan.
He is survived by a sister Lena Simmons. Friends Mark and Debbie Shoulders of Bowling Green. Care giver Darlene Minton of Bowling Green.
A graveside service will be held at 2:30 p.m. Sunday at the Hall's Chapel Baptist Church Cemetery.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the J.C. Kirby & Son Broadway Chapel.