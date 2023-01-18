Robert Edward Poppy
BOWLING GREEN - Robert Edward Poppy, age 90, entered heaven on 1/15/2023 due to complications from Parkinson's disease. He is survived by his wife of 68 years, Geraldine Yvonne (Saigeon); 7 children and their spouses, including Roberta Krieger (Kendall), Gerald Poppy (Alice), Loretta Beebe (Michael), Susan Lektzian (Richard), Linda Burgard (George), Annette Jennings (James), Timothy Poppy (Amelia); 21 grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews. Robert was preceded in death on 12/13/2022 by his son, Norman Edward Poppy (Catherine).