BOWLING GREEN - Robert Edward Poppy, age 90, entered heaven on 1/15/2023 due to complications from Parkinson's disease. He is survived by his wife of 68 years, Geraldine Yvonne (Saigeon); 7 children and their spouses, including Roberta Krieger (Kendall), Gerald Poppy (Alice), Loretta Beebe (Michael), Susan Lektzian (Richard), Linda Burgard (George), Annette Jennings (James), Timothy Poppy (Amelia); 21 grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews. Robert was preceded in death on 12/13/2022 by his son, Norman Edward Poppy (Catherine).
There will be a memorial service at 3 p.m. on Saturday, January 28, 2023 at Living Hope Baptist Church main sanctuary with visitation from 1-3 p.m. at the church. Cremation arrangements were entrusted to Hardy & Son Funeral Home, Bowling Green.
The family request in lieu of flowers donations be made to: The Hope Center for Pregnancy, 1873 Christian Cave Way, Bowling Green, KY 42104
