Scottsville - Robert Ewing Watts, age 90, died Tuesday August 3, 2021 at the Medical Center in Scottsville.
Born in Settle, KY on July 11, 1931 to the late Claude Kelly Watts and Nealie Weaver Watts, he was preceded in death by his three brothers Clarence Edward, Claude Kelly Jr., and James Nelson Watts.
Robert was the proud owner and operator of Robert Watts Trucking Company, a member of Bethlehem Missionary Baptist Church, he was a Sunday school teacher and song leader.
He is survived by his wife of seventy years, Patsy Jane Tinsley Watts of Scottsville, his daughter Donna Pat Martin and husband Jerry of Bowling Green, two grandchildren Commander Patrick Ryan Martin United States Navy and wife Christina of Pensacola, Florida, Sarah Elise Lynch and husband Mike of Bowling Green, three great grandchildren Margaret Elise, McBrayer Robert Lynch, and Ella Greer Martin, and his sister Ann Brown and husband Maxie R. of Scottsville.
The family would also like to extend their appreciation to the extended family of caregivers Shirley Borders, Marilyn Garmon, Margaret Meadows, and Ruth Overholt. Their tireless help and love for our family will never be forgotten.
Visitation will be Saturday August 7, 2021 from 12 PM to 5 PM and Sunday 10 AM to 2 PM at the T.W. Crow & Son Funeral Home.
Funeral services will be Sunday August 8, 2021 at 2 PM at the T.W. Crow & Son Funeral home with burial in the Crescent Hill Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to Bethlehem Missionary Baptist Church Building Fund and mail to Randy Welch, 4083 Smiths Grove Road, Scottsville, KY 42164-7438.
