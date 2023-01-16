Robert F. Druien, 87 of Louisville, KY died 1/13/2023 at the Nazareth Home in Clifton after a long battle with dementia.
He was born in Louisville to Ben and Leonora Druien in 1935. In 1960, he married the love of his life Betty Allen and was married for 56 years before she lost her battle to Alzheimer’s disease. They lived in Kentucky, Michigan, Illinois and Russia.
His education included a Certificate from the Radio Electronic Television School, BA in German and Russian from the University of Louisville, Masters and PhD from the University of Michigan in Slavic Languages, and Certificates from the University of Moscow as part of an Inter-University Committee. He served the government in Russia as a Specialist and Technical Guide in the US Information Agency’s ‘Communication USSR Exhibit,’ which required security clearance.
Robert received many honors including the Woodrow Wilson Fellow, National Defense Foreign Language Fellow, and the Rackham Predoctoral Fellow.
Most of his career Bob taught foreign languages for 32 years, as an Associate Professor at Western Illinois University in Macomb, IL retiring in 2002. He spoke Russian, German, French, Polish and Serbo-Croatian. During his time at WIU he pursued numerous grants related to Russian and German language programs, including a language lab and agricultural program People to People. He also wrote, contributed to, and/or translated many articles and academic papers. Bob loved to teach, travel, and meet people from all cultures. He and Betty spent their lives traveling. In addition to visiting Russia multiple times, he traveled to China, Israel, Australia, and nearly every country in Europe.
In addition to teaching, Bob was also a devoted elder and pastor spending countless hours serving others. He was a minister in churches in both Macomb, Il and Bowling Green, KY, until he retired in 2013.
He was preceded in death by his wife Betty, and his parents.
He is survived by his brother Ronald L. (Sandra) Rural Retreat, VA, son John of Louisville, daughter Sarah Gold (Chris) & granddaughter Elizabeth, of Crestwood. He is also survived by his nephew & niece Matthew (Melissa)and Jennifer Druien, also of Rural Retreat.
The family will receive friends on Thursday, January 19, 2023 from 4pm to 7pm at Pearson’s, 149 Breckenridge Lane, & Friday for 1 hour prior to the service at Beargrass Christian Church, 4100 Shelbyville Road.
Funeral Services will be held on Friday, January 20, at 12 noon in the Chapel at Beargrass Christian Church in Louisville.
Burial will occur at Crosswater Gardens Cemetery, immediately following.
Memorial Contributions may be made to Dr. Robert F and Betty F Druien Scholarship fund at Western Illinois University. Checks can be sent to: WIU Foundation 202 Sherman Hall, 1 University Cr. Macomb, IL 61455. IMO Robert Druien or online at https://www.givecampus.com/campaigns/14693/donations/new and select the Druien Scholarship