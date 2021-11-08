Bowling Green – Robert Jean Clark, 74 of Bowling Green passed peacefully on Sunday, November 7, 2021 at the Medical Center. Robert was born in East Chicago, Indiana to the late James Earl Clark and Mary Louise Harrington Wiser. He was a retired General Motors employee, a member of the UAW 2164, the HOG Motorcycle Club and Loners Motorcycle Club where he was known as “Fat Bob.” Leaving to cherish his memory is his wife of 56 years Linda Fay Clark, two children, Donna Fay Crabtree and Robert Jean Clark II; two grandchildren, Stephen Burnett and Jennifer Lynn Hernandez; four great grandchildren, Kailie Hernandez, Andrew and Micheal Fowler and Ferrari Boards; two brothers, James Edward Clark (Kathryn) and Kenneth Ray Wiser (Dian); one sister, Peggy Sue Jernigan; three sisters-in-law, Pearl, Arlene and Darlene; several nieces and nephews. Funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. Wednesday at Hardy & Son Funeral Home, Bowling Green Chapel with burial in Fairview Cemetery. Visitation will be 11 a.m.- 2 p.m.at the funeral home.
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. .
From a Guest Book, you may log in with your Google, Facebook, Yahoo or AOL account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Obituary Policy
Our obituaries are placed exclusively by funeral home directors through memoriams.com. Please contact the funeral home making arrangements to place an obituary in the Daily News.
Obituaries are paid content and therefore are published as received.