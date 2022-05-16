Bowling Green – Robert ‘Jerry’ Martin, 88, of Bowling Green passed away May 16, 2022 at Bowling Green Nursing. The Bowling Green native was born January 14, 1934 at City-County Hospital, where his grandfather was Chief Engineer. He was preceded in death by parents, Clarence Earl and Ruth Ennis Martin; grandson, Adam Kyle Martin; and special aunt, Ruby Ennis Fuqua. Jerry was raised on his family farm in the Glen Lily community of Warren County. He was a 1951 graduate of Bowling Green High School where he played football. He went on to attend Western Kentucky State Teachers College, graduating with a degree in Geography; remaining a lifelong WKU basketball and football fan. Following graduation from WKU he joined the Marine Corps, serving for two years. Jerry retired as Vice President of Bowling Green Bank and Trust. Jerry was a banker by profession but a gentleman farmer at heart. He was an avid amateur archaeologist studying Native American cultures and served as secretary/treasurer for the Kentucky Archaeological Society; a member of the Odd Fellows Lodge; and board member of the Salvation Army and Barren River Volunteer Fire Department. He served as deacon at Hall’s Chapel Baptist Church. Jerry was known for helping people in ways ranging from bank loans to little league baseball promotion. Survivors include his wife of 66 years, Dora Jean Young Martin; son, Robert Earl Martin (Kim) of Bowling Green; daughter, Cassandra McCoy (Mike) of Bowling Green; grandchildren, Rachel Ann Smith (Kellen), Jessica Ruth Carver (John), Taylor Wells, Lindsey DePalma (Rom), and Kristen White (Phillip); six great-grandchildren; sister, Martha Sue Williams of Huntsville, AL; and niece, Danielle Kacysinski. Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. Wednesday at the J.C. Kirby & Son Broadway Chapel with visitation from 10 a.m. until service time. Burial will take place at Green River Union Cemetery. Expressions of sympathy can be made to the Salvation Army.
+2
+2
+2
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your Google, Facebook, Yahoo or AOL account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.