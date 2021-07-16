Ashland City, TN - Dr. Robert L. Causey, age 93, passed away July 14, 2021 at Hillcrest Healthcare Center in Ashland City, TN. Dr. Causey was born in Bowling Green, KY on September 18, 1927. He is survived by sons: Brad and Barry Causey, daughter: Janelle Waggener (Jack), sister: Judy Roberts, brother: Larry Causey (Phyllis), his nephews: Todd and Ken Causey, Joey Roberts, niece: Dottie Holland, grandsons: Michael Wennerlund and Alexander Causey, great grandchildren: Charlotte, Harrison and Henry Wennerlund.
Dr. Causey earned a bachelor's degree in math from Western Kentucky University, a master's degree at the University of Kentucky, and a PHD from Stanford University. He worked for the United States Air Force and Navy, NASA, Remington Rand, TRW, Lockheed- Martin, Bell Labs, and McDonnell/Douglas (now part of Boeing). He wrote the software for the trajectory to the moon for the Apollo space program. He also was a full professor for various colleges and universities, notably, the University of Louisville, the University of Missouri, Bradley University, the University of Memphis, and Mississippi Valley State University.
He was a private pilot first obtaining his license in September of 1945, on his 18th birthday. He learned a love for aviation from his father, Dr. L.K. Causey for whom the Bowling Green Airport is named. The family has entrusted Cone Funeral Home (1510 Campbell Lane) with arrangements. A graveside service will be held Monday, July 19, 2021 at 1:00 PM at Fairview Cemetery.