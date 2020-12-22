Morgantown - Robert Larry Spurlock, 80 of Huntington, West Virginia but lives in Sugar Grove, KY went to be with the Lord Monday December 21, 2020. Robert was born October 12, 1940 in Gallipolis, Ohio to the late Leonard "Big John" and Lora Perry Spurlock. He was a retired truck driver for USF Holland and enjoyed his days fishing and working on his tractor. Other than his parents he is preceded in death by one brother Thomas Spurlock.
Robert Larry Spurlock is survived by his wife Ellen M. Yowell Spurlock of Sugar Grove, KY; two sons Richard and Kevin Spurlock of Huntington, West Virginia; one brother Corbit Spurlock of Huntington, West Virginia; 3 grandsons; 1 granddaughter; 7 great grandchildren and 3 furbabies Tucker, Jax and Sadie.
A private memorial service will be held at a later date and arrangements are under the direction of the Jones Funeral Chapel. Please share any photos, memories, condolences or light a candle in memory of Robert at www.jonesfuneralchapel.com. Jones Funeral Chapel is honored to be serving the family of Robert Larry Spurlock.