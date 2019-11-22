Bowling Green - Robert Lee "Bob" Zoellner, 84, of Bowling Green passed away Wednesday, November 20, 2019 at Hospice. He was born on October 14, 1935 in Perryville, Missouri.
Mr. Zoellner was the son of the late Oscar and Leona Hoehn Zoellner. In addition to his parents he is preceded in death by two brothers; Kent Zoellner and Curt Zoellner. Robert served in the Airforce during the Korean War and worked at General Motors as a Quality Engineer. He was a member of Holy Spirit Catholic Church and the Knights of Columbus. Mr. Zoellner was a wonderful husband, great father and loved each of his grandchildren.
He is survived by his wife Georgia; one daughter, Anne Johns (Larry); three sons, Robert C. Zoellner (Jennifer), Matt Zoellner (Margaret), Richard Zoellner (Robin); nine grandchildren, Zai Johns, Thomas Johns, Harrison Zoellner, Anne Elizabeth Zoellner, Georgia Zoellner, Oscar Zoellner, Sarah Zoellner, Addison Zoellner, Paul Johns; two step-grandchildren, Jake Sweeney and Johnathon Sweeney; one brother, Jerry Zoellner (Helen); two sisters, Faye Barks (Harry) and Debbie Ballweg (Dave); one sister-in-law, Patsy Zoellner, and numerous nieces and nephews.
Funeral Mass will be at 11:00 am on Monday, November 25, 2019 at Holy Spirit Catholic Church with entombment to follow at St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery. Visitation will be on Monday, November 25, 2019 beginning at 9:00 am until Mass. Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to Hospice of Southern Kentucky. Arrangements have been entrusted to Johnson Vaughn Phelps Funeral Home.