MORGANTOWN – Robert Lee Fields age 87 passed away on Thursday July 13,2023 at the Ohio County Hospital in Hartford KY surrounded by his family. Robert was born on July 12, 1936 in Butler County KY to the late Rollie and Stella Elms Fields. He was a United States Army veteran, a member of the Belmont General Baptist Church, and a farmer in Butler and Ohio Counties.
Robert started his farming career by working in Louisville KY as a machinist and coming to Butler County on the weekends and farming until he was able to accomplish his goal of farming full time for over 55 years. He worked tirelessly to improve and expand Fields Farms. Robert found great joy working along side his wife, sons, grandchildren and family. When Robert did take off work he enjoyed traveling, checking his crops, and spending time with his family. Other than his parents he is preceded in death by his step father Buley Brooks and one sister Maelou Phelps.
Robert lee Fields is survived by his wife of 66 years Ruth “Pat” Clark Fields of Morgantown Ky., two sons Steve Fields wife Cynthia of Cromwell Ky., and Mike Fields and wife Melinda of Morgantown Ky., four grandchildren Brent Fields and wife Rebecca of Bowling Green Ky., Clint Fields of Nashville Tn., Jordan Fields of Morgantown Ky., and Mikayla Fields of Morgantown Ky., three great grandchildren Andrew and Elizabeth Fields of Bowling Green Ky., and Ember Fields of Nashville Tn., one niece Sherry Phelps Van Uden and husband Ronaldus 0f Lexington Ky.
Funeral services will be held on Monday July 17, 2023 at 11:00 am at the Jones Funeral Chapel with Bro. TJ Howard officiating. Burial will be in The Green River Cemetery in Cromwell Ky. Visitation will be held on Sunday July 16, 2023 from 5:00 – 8:00 pm and on Monday July 17, 2023 from 8:00 am till funeral time at 11:00 am at the Jones Funeral Chapel. Please share any photos, memories, condolences, light a candle, or purchase flowers in memory of Robert by visiting www.jonesfuneralchapel.com. The Jones Funeral Chapel is Honored to be serving the family of Robert Lee Fields.
