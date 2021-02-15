Bowling Green – Major Robert Lee Tinsley, Jr., (US Army ret), 65, of Bowling Green, Ky passed away Saturday, February 13, 2021 at Commonwealth Regional Specialty Hospital after a brief illness. Born in Millington, TN to Betty Young Tinsley and the late Robert Lee Tinsley, Sr. (AOCS US Navy ret), Bob graduated from North Hardin High School in Radcliff, KY and then from Western Kentucky University with his BA in History and MA in Counseling. He was commissioned as a Field Artillery officer into the Army and after serving in Idar Oberstein, Germany and Fort Knox, KY, he returned to WKU as an Asst Instructor of ROTC where he reunited with his college sweetheart and married 10 years after they first dated in college.
Bob served 17 years in the Army, serving at CMCT in Hohenfels, Germany, CGSC in Leavenworth, KS and at Fort Carson in Colorado Springs, CO taking early retirement in 2004 and returning to school for his RN. He became a Psych nurse working at Lincoln Trail Behavioral Hospital, Hardin Memorial Hospital and finally retiring from his second career in 2020 from Rivendell Behavioral Health where he worked in admissions.
He is survived by his wife of almost 35 years, Melayna Brown Tinsley; two sons, Christopher Robert Tinsley and Patrick Ryan Tinsley; his mother, Betty West Tinsley Young; four sisters, Rosemary Tinsley, Barbara Tinsley Carden (Robert), Mary Kathy Castillo and Cindy Young Mehling (Mike); three brothers, James Tinsley, Rick Tinsley, and Gary Young (Becky).
Memorial service will be held at Johnson Vaughn Phelps Funeral Home on Saturday, February 20, 2021 at 3 pm with visitation from 1 pm until service time. A private burial will be held at Fairview Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to either the Wounded Warrior Project, P. O. Box 758516, Topeka, KA 66675-8516 or to the Leonard D. Brown Scholarship Fund in Agriculture, College Heights Foundation, 1906 College Heights Boulevard, Bowling Green, KY 42101.