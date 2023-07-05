NEW HOPE – Robert “Hawk” Leroy Hawkinson passed away on June 28, 2023, at the age of 88. Bob was a spirited resident of Saint Therese Senior Living of New Hope. Born June 18, 1935, in Minneapolis, Minnesota. He served his country in the Army during the Korean and Vietnam wars from 1955-1961. He was founder of Showcase Hockey, President of the Saint Therese Tenant Council, and member of the VFW. He also coached youth baseball and hockey in Saint Louis Park. Everyone loved Bob for he was crazy, funny, and always helping organize something special.