NEW HOPE – Robert “Hawk” Leroy Hawkinson passed away on June 28, 2023, at the age of 88. Bob was a spirited resident of Saint Therese Senior Living of New Hope. Born June 18, 1935, in Minneapolis, Minnesota. He served his country in the Army during the Korean and Vietnam wars from 1955-1961. He was founder of Showcase Hockey, President of the Saint Therese Tenant Council, and member of the VFW. He also coached youth baseball and hockey in Saint Louis Park. Everyone loved Bob for he was crazy, funny, and always helping organize something special.
The party planner had 88 great years! He left the legacy of an incredible family. Preceded in death by his beloved wife, Marie Hawkinson,
his parents Al and Dorothy Hawkinson and his daughter, Sharon Kaye Rehm. Survived by his dear sister, Barbara Hawkinson Kleve of Savage, MN, his devoted children Dorothy Hawkinson Hargis (Randy) of Bowling Green, KY, Susan Hawkinson Davenport (Greg) of Bowling Green, KY, Bobby Hawkinson of Owensboro, KY, Lynnal Hawkinson McGinty (Sean) of Brooklyn Park, MN, Tim Hawkinson (Shanna) of Wayzata, MN, Bryan Hawkinson (Jenni) of St Michael, MN, and Kelli Doschadis Peterson (Brent) of Brooklyn Park, MN, 18 Grandchildren and 14 Great Grandchildren all of whom he loved.
The memorial service will be Saturday July 8th, 2023, 3:00 pm at the Cremation Society of Minnesota Edina. Visitation will be from 1:00 pm until the funeral hour at 3. Memorial Contributions can be made to Saint Therese Foundation, 1660 South Highway 100 Suite 103, Saint Louis Park, MN, 55416 or online at Sainttherese.org/give. New Hope – Robert Leroy “Hawk” Hawkinson.
