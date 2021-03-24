Bowling Green, Kentucky - Robert Lois Thomas, 81, of Bowling Green, KY passed away on March 21, 2021. A memorial service will be held at Oakland Christian Church on Sunday, March 28, 2021 at 2:00 p.m. with a visitation from 12:00 p.m. until the service hour. J.C. Kirby & Son Broadway Chapel is entrusted with arrangements.