Bowling Green, KY – Robert Lynn Lindsey was born on November 6, 1966, in Bowling Green, Kentucky. He died on July 10, 2021, in Mooresville, Indiana. He was a retired drywaller. He is preceded in death by one of his children, Robert Shane Lindsey. He is also preceded in death by his parents, Doris and Essie Lindsey, and by his grandparents Carlyle and Mildred Miller, and Essie and Mabel Lindsey. He is survived by his fiance Carol Foxworthy. He is also survived by his children, Heather Lindsey; Ashlie Lindsey; and Brandon Lindsey, and his wife Rachel. He is survived by his grandkids, Raelyn Fleming; Jordyn Moore; Jurzeigh Moore; Zaidence Burton; Kaeliana Thorton; and Keaghan Thorton. He is survived by two brothers, Jeff Miller, and his wife Lisa; and Martin Lindsey, and his wife Lori. He is also survived by three sisters, Tanya Lindsey; Kelly Hicks, and her husband Thomas; and Lacy Basil, and her husband Brian. He is survived by two aunts: Joan Berry, and her husband Barry; and Barbara Jones. A small family service will be held at Still Graveyard, July 21 at 1:00pm. Reach out to the family for additional details. Instead of flowers, please donate to the Cancer Society.