Bowling Green - Robert "Bob" Myers, 63 of Bowling Green passed peacefully at the Medical Center on Saturday, January 1, 2022. The Warren County native was a son of the late Cecil Myers and Sue Hayes Myers who survives. Bob was a member of Jackson Grove Baptist Church. He was in radio broadcasting.

Leaving to cherish his memories is his mother, Sue Myers; his son, Derek Myers (Lorena); two grandchildren, Vincent and Sophia Myers; sisters, Kaye Curtis (Keith), Donna Hopkins (Greg), Carol Davis (Shelby) and Linda Rone (Larry); several nieces, nephews and cousins.

Funeral service will be at 2 p.m. Tuesday at Hardy & Son Funeral Home, Bowling Green Chapel with burial at Fairview Cemetery. Visitation will be Monday 4-8 p.m. and Tuesday 9 a.m. - 2 p.m. at the funeral home.