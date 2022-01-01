...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in
Kentucky...
Rough River near Dundee affecting Ohio County.
...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in
Kentucky...
Green River at Rochester affecting Butler, Ohio and Muhlenberg
Counties.
Green River at Munfordville affecting Hart County.
Green River at Woodbury affecting Butler and Warren Counties.
.Heavy rain from the past 48 hours will continue to cause minor
flooding.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.
Stay tuned to NOAA Weather Radio and your local media for the latest
information.
Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/lmk.
The next statement will be issued this evening.
&&
...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM THIS MORNING THROUGH WEDNESDAY
AFTERNOON...
* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.
* WHERE...Green River at Woodbury.
* WHEN...Until early Wednesday afternoon.
* IMPACTS...At 30.0 feet, Several county roads flood near Woodbury.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 9:00 AM CST Sunday the stage was 28.8 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 30.4
feet tomorrow evening. It will then fall below flood stage
Wednesday morning.
- Flood stage is 26.0 feet.
- Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of
29.8 feet on 03/05/2020.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
&&
Weather Alert
...Period of Light Snow Possible This Evening...
Light rain this afternoon will change to light snow before ending
this evening. Minor accumulations may be possible, especially in
grassy areas. A few slick spots may develop by Monday morning on
bridges and overpasses as temperatures fall into the lower and
middle 20s.
Bowling Green - Robert "Bob" Myers, 63 of Bowling Green passed peacefully at the Medical Center on Saturday, January 1, 2022. The Warren County native was a son of the late Cecil Myers and Sue Hayes Myers who survives. Bob was a member of Jackson Grove Baptist Church. He was in radio broadcasting.
Leaving to cherish his memories is his mother, Sue Myers; his son, Derek Myers (Lorena); two grandchildren, Vincent and Sophia Myers; sisters, Kaye Curtis (Keith), Donna Hopkins (Greg), Carol Davis (Shelby) and Linda Rone (Larry); several nieces, nephews and cousins.
Funeral service will be at 2 p.m. Tuesday at Hardy & Son Funeral Home, Bowling Green Chapel with burial at Fairview Cemetery. Visitation will be Monday 4-8 p.m. and Tuesday 9 a.m. - 2 p.m. at the funeral home.
