Bowling Green - Robert M. Dawson (Bob), age 89, passed away Monday, June 8th, 2020 at the Medical Center of Bowling Green. The Russellville, Kentucky native was born Saturday, July 19th, 1930 to the late Ed and Polly (Ogden) Dawson. Bob graduated from Bowling Green Business University and later was employed by Kentucky Internal Revenue Department, Western Kentucky University. After retirement he worked at Electrical Sales.
Survivors include his beloved wife of 68 years, Bobbie G. Dawson; two daughters, Connie Derr (John) of Bowling Green, Terri Justice (James) of Russellville; grandchildren, Andrea West (Billy) of Russellville, Justin and Jared Derr of Bowling Green; brother, Retired Capt. Albert Dawson U.S.N. (Marlene) of Myrtle Beach, SC; one sister, Glenda Johnson (the late Jerry Johnson) of Bowling Green; several nieces and nephews also survive. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a sister Ellabelle Dawson of Russellville, Kentucky.
A public walk-thru visitation will be held Thursday, June 11th, 2020 from 1:00 p.m. until 3:00 p.m. at the J.C. Kirby & Son Lovers Lane Chapel. A private graveside service will be held with interment to follow in Bowling Green Gardens. J.C. Kirby & Son Lovers Lane Chapel is honored to be in charge of all arrangements.
