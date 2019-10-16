Brownwood - Memorial services for Robert Michael Kruse will be held at 5 PM Friday, October 18, 2019 at the Davis-Morris Funeral Home Chapel. The family will receive friends from 3-5 PM that afternoon.
Mr. Kruse passed away Monday, October 14, 2019.
Robert was born January 16, 1952 in Sioux Falls, South Dakota to Robert Mitchell and Eleanor (Bosch) Kruse. He proudly served his country in the U. S. Army, and he was the Art Director for the Childrens Wear Division of Fruit of the Loom in Bowling Green, Kentucky for 20 years.
Robert married Cindy Ann Powell on July 8, 1986 inn Levelland, Texas.
Those left to cherish his memories include his wife, Cindy of Brownwood; children, Robert W. Kruse of Albany, Georgia, Shelley Culpepper of Albany, Georgia and Nathan Caroland of Canton, Georgia; grandchildren, Regina Kruse, Ty Marshall, Kristen Kruse, Anasalea Caroland, Sabryna Caroland and Spencer Caroland.
