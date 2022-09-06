Bowling Green – Robert “Bud” Lockhart, 76 of Bowling Green passed away at his residence with his wife, Beverly at his side on Tuesday, September 6, 2022. He was preceded in death by his parents, Robert and Mary Lockhart. He was a carpenter, a farmer, a beekeeper and a fisherman. He is survived by his wife Beverly, two sons, Timothy Lockhart and Travis Lockhart (Annette); one brother, Gary Lockhart (Ginnie), a sister, Peggy Perry, four grandchildren and five great grandchildren. Cremation was chosen with a private memorial service at a later date. Arrangements were entrusted to Hardy & Son Funeral Home, Bowling Green Chapel.
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. .
From a Guest Book, you may log in with your Google, Facebook, Yahoo or AOL account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Obituary Policy
Our obituaries are placed exclusively by funeral home directors through memoriams.com. Please contact the funeral home making arrangements to place an obituary in the Daily News.
Obituaries are paid content and therefore are published as received.