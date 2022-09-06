Bowling Green – Robert “Bud” Lockhart, 76 of Bowling Green passed away at his residence with his wife, Beverly at his side on Tuesday, September 6, 2022. He was preceded in death by his parents, Robert and Mary Lockhart. He was a carpenter, a farmer, a beekeeper and a fisherman. He is survived by his wife Beverly, two sons, Timothy Lockhart and Travis Lockhart (Annette); one brother, Gary Lockhart (Ginnie), a sister, Peggy Perry, four grandchildren and five great grandchildren. Cremation was chosen with a private memorial service at a later date. Arrangements were entrusted to Hardy & Son Funeral Home, Bowling Green Chapel.