Bowling Green - Robert O. Upton of Bowling Green, KY passed away on May 19th, 2021 at the age of 72. Born August 1948 to the late James William and Cathalen Miller Upton, Robert is also predeceased by his wife, Beverly White Upton and siblings Agnes and John Thomas Upton. He is survived by his children Melody Hager (Alan), Tracy Smith (Harvey), Ashley Renfrow (Jason), Mark Upton; (8) grandchildren; (7) great grandchildren; siblings Paul Upton, Oledia Johnson and many other dear family and friends.
Robert worked many years as a truck driver and loved spending time with his family. With his kind heart and caring spirit, Robert never met a stranger. He will truly be missed by his family and friends.