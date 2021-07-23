Bowling Green - Robert Crawford, a retired professor from Western Kentucky University passed away Tuesday, July 20, 2021 at Greenview Regional Hospital. Professor Crawford received his Ph. D. in Mathematics from Indiana University, and his Bachelor's from the University of Chicago. He was a talented good man, a loving husband, and father. He loves reading, nature and woodworking besides mathematics and science. He is a member of the Nature Conservancy.
He is preceded in death by his parents, William and Ruth Crawford. He is survived by his wife, Rong Yang; three children; Chris, Kyle and Zan Crawford; and cousin, Warren Thornbird.
A Celebration of Robert's life will be held on Tuesday, July 27, 2021 at Lost River Cave starting around 6:00 p.m. J.C. Kirby & Son Lovers Lane Chapel is entrusted with all arrangements.