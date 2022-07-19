Elizabethtown – Robert Randolph Bivens, 55 of Elizabethtown, passed away peacefully surrounded by his family on Saturday, July 16, 2022, at his parent’s home. He was born on October 27, 1966 in Jacksonville, FL, and was a 1984 graduate of Elizabethtown High School. He loved to fish and loved his dogs. He played baseball from t-ball through high school and was a good pitcher until he injured his shoulder. He was preceded in death by his infant son, Jacob Tilton Bivens. Randy is survived by his parents, Dr. and Mrs. Bob Bivens; his twin sister, Beth A. Throop; two nephews, Collin and Parker Throop; and his faithful companion, Pretzel. A private graveside service will be held at St. Joseph Cemetery in Bowling Green, KY. Condolences may be expressed online at www.brownfuneral.com.