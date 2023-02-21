Bowling Green – Robert Richard Houchin, age 90, passed away peacefully on Feb. 17, 2023. Robert was born on October 26, 1932 in Old Kyrock in Edmonson Co to Earl Houchin and Ellie Cooke Houchin.
He is survived by his loving wife of almost 34 years, Phyllis B. Houchin, as well as several children, grandchildren and great grandchildren listed below who will each miss him dearly.
Bob graduated from North Warren High School and attended Pikeville College for one year prior to joining the U.S. Navy where he proudly served during the Korean Conflict.
Upon discharge, he completed his degree at Western Kentucky University. He served as a Social Studies teacher and guidance counselor in Dowagiac, Michigan for several years before spending the balance of his career with Merck Pharmaceuticals.
Bob was known and well loved for his storytelling ability and sense of humor! He had a very inquisitive mind, always seeking answers to questions he didn’t already know, keeping everyone on their toes, phones, and iPads! He took great delight, as did they, in teaching some of his grandkids how to drive. An avid basketball and Cincinnati Reds fan, Bob was also a voracious reader.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brothers, Earl Houchin Jr. ( Bobbi) and William Houchin (Virginia). Surviving Robert are daughters: Bonnie Houchin Brooks of Gulf Breeze, FL and Theresa Houchin Roman (Mike) of Hilliard, OH. Grandchildren: Sara Navarro (Guillermo); Eric Gile; Emily Williams (Nick); Rachel Roman Lockridge (Brandon); Jessica Roman. Great grandchildren: Ben and Sofia Navarro; Brooks and Reid Williams as well his daughters’ mother, Carolyn Ratcliffe. Additional survivors include step-children and grandchildren he treated as his own: Terry Borders (David); Dee DeMuth (Kay); Bob DeMuth (Sara) and Philip DeMuth (Sandy Meredith). Grandchildren: Stuart Borders (Jenny); Amanda Best (Joshua) ; Sarah Creason (Trent); Daniel DeMuth (Jessica); Leslie Daly (Steven); Ryan DeMuth (Carly), and Austin DeMuth (Josie). Great grandchildren: Ella, Spencer, Kate, Josiah and Ben Borders; Lynnley, Micah and Tilly Best; Nehemiah, Evelynn and Levi Creason; Caitlyn and Cami DeMuth, Natalie Riggs; Graham, Case, and Baylor DeMuth; Addison DeMuth. Bob also leaves behind several nieces and cousins.
Friends and Family are invited to a graveside celebration of Robert’s life at 3 pm February 23 in Fairview Cemetery. Arrangements are under the direction of Johnson Vaughn Phelps Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be made to The Warren County Public Library, the American Heart Association, the American Diabetes Association, or Broadway United Methodist Church.
