Bowling Green - Robert (Robbie) Daniel Stevens born April, 22nd 1998- passed March 11th of 2020. We are having a military grave-side service for my son Robbie Stevens who passed last year. It will take place on what would have been his 23rd birthday at Fairview Cemetery located at 1209 Fairview Ave, Bowling Green, KY 42103 at 3:00 p.m.
Robbie didn't get to receive a proper service last year due to COVID restrictions and we want to provide family and friends the opportunity to say their goodbyes and show him the love and respect that he deserves in a genuine manner.
After the service, there will be a celebration of life event for him at La Gala Event Venue located at 601 State St. Bowling Green KY 42103 at 4:30 pm. La Gala is approximately a 4 minute drive from Fairview Cemetery. Due to the time and day of the service, we understand that some individuals will be unable to be there. However, Robbie's life celebration event will run for a few hours after, and we encourage everyone to attend regardless of ability to be present at the actual service. For questions, please text Renee at 270-231-3085.
Do Not Stand At My Grave And Weep By Mary Elizabeth Frye
Do not stand at my grave and weep
I am not there; I do not sleep.
I am a thousand winds that blow,
I am the diamond glints on snow,
I am the sun on ripened grain,
I am the gentle autumn rain.
When you awaken in the morning's hush
I am the swift uplifting rush
Of quiet birds in circled flight.
I am the soft stars that shine at night.
Do not stand at my grave and cry,
I am not there; I did not die.