Robert (Rocky) John Spader Sr. 4/21/36-7/22/21. Born in Derby, Connecticut, Mr. Spader was preceded in death by his parents, George & Elizabeth, the love of his life and his wife of 58 years, the former JoAnn Timko, and his siblings Lillian, George & Rich. He is survived by his brother from another mother, Tommy Weisz, his children Robert Jr (Jeanice of Nashville, TN), Debbie (Hopkinsville, KY) and Mark (Amy of Bowling Green, KY) and his grandchildren Matthew & Samantha Steinfeld and Alex, Jacquelyn, Anthony, Andrew, Jeffrey & Evan Spader.
Rocky served in the Navy on the USS Bearss for 3 years before returning home to continue work with Pop Fastener/Black and Decker for 42 years until his retirement in 1994 as assistant plant manager. Work brought Rocky and his family to Hopkinsville, Kentucky in 1966, where they became longtime members of Saints Peter and Paul Catholic Church. Jack of all trades and master of none, Rocky was an excellent wood craftsman, electrician, plumber, mechanic and overall handyman. He is the greatest game filmer in the history of Bowling Green Purples Football filming for 13 years with 5 state championships. However his life will forever be remembered in the lives of his blessed children and grandchildren. A supporter of anything going on in their lives, all were taught to swim and ride bikes by him, in addition to the mastery of making pancakes. In his retirement, he served as the neighborhood Mr. Fixit and sidekick to Steve Kinnard in the maintenance of Sts Peter & Paul’s Church & School. He was deeply spiritual and believed that his wife and the church saved him from a painful life. His loud voice, funny sayings, friendly smile, and big personality will be missed by all.
Mr. Spader will be celebrated with a visitation followed by the praying of the Rosary and a Funeral Mass at Saints Peter and Paul Catholic Church in Hopkinsville, Kentucky on Saturday, July 24th at 10:00 am. All are invited to attend to honor his life and death.
In lieu of flowers, please send donations to his treasured Knights of Columbus #7847 of Saints Peter and Paul Catholic Church in Hopkinsville, Kentucky