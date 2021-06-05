Alvaton, KY - Robert Shephard "Bob" Morgan, 83, of Alvaton, peacefully went to his heavenly home on June 4, 2021. Bob Morgan was born in Allen County on April 25, 1938, to the late Allen Floyd "Jake" and Sarah Frances Strausburg Morgan. He graduated from Allen County High School in 1956, and matriculated to Western Kentucky State College where he earned a B.A. in math; a Masters in math and science; certifications to teach in math, physics, and chemistry; and a Rank 1 in Administration.
Bob devoted his career to public education. He briefly taught in Allen County, before transferring to the Alvaton High School. In 1964, Bob was named the Alvaton principal, and held this position until his retirement in August 1994. It is a great source of comfort to the family that so many of his former students were involved in his care, and shared wonderful memories of "Mr. Morgan" and Alvaton School.
Farming was Bob's second vocation. In 1952, Bob purchased his first Polled Hereford cattle, and, over time, gained a reputation for outstanding livestock. In 2018, the National Hereford Association conferred upon Morgan & Morgan Polled Herefords the Golden Breeder Award, which recognizes over 50 years of Hereford production. Today, Bob's agricultural legacy continues through his sons and grandchildren, who continue to farm and breed Polled Herefords in Warren and Allen counties.
Of course, Bob's greatest achievement is his family. In the winter of 1962, Bob saw Linda White at a basketball game. It wasn't long before he had her phone number. Bob and Linda were married on June 26, 1965. Linda was his devoted wife and helpmate for almost 56 years. In 1970, they welcomed Robert Shannon, followed in 1974, with Nathan Alan. In his later years, he was the proud "Grandaddy" to Emily Lynn, William Thomas, Colter Boone, and Ellie Shannon.
In addition to his wife, sons, and grand children, Bob is survived by his daughters-in-law, Kerry and Rebecca; sisters Irene Hughes (Estle), Faye Burris and Brenda Pearson; brothers Gary (Vicky), Dwight, and Joe (Kathy); brothers-in-law Tommy Compton and Jessie Cowles; sisters-in-law Patsy Morgan, Evelyn White, and Peggy White, as well as numerous nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his brother Gene Morgan, sister Louise Gardner, brothers-in-law Louie White, Bill White, Chuck Burris, Kenneth Pearson, and Donald Gardner; sisters-in-law Nancy Compton and Betty Sue Cowles; and nephew Kevin Hughes. He was a member of Oak Forest Missionary Baptist Church #2 in Scottsville where he had served as Sunday School teacher.
Visitation will be from 4:00 p.m. until 7 p.m. on Tuesday, June 8, and 9:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday June 9 at J.C. Kirby and Sons Lovers Lane Chapel, with a funeral service following at 11:00 a.m. Burial will be in Bowling Green Gardens. Memorial contributions may take the form of donations to the Alvaton Community Center, Inc, c/o the Robert & Linda Morgan Memorial Scholarship, P.O. Box 50801, Bowling Green, Ky 42102, supporting the educational pursuits of youth in Bob's beloved Alvaton community.