Bowling Green – Robert “Bob” Wallace Helms, age 80 of Bowling Green, Ky passed away on Saturday, January 17th surrounded by his loved ones. The Sarasota Florida native was born November 22, 1940 to the late George Wallace Helms and Rosalyn Koon Helms. In addition to his parents, Bob was preceded in death by his brother, David Helms and most recently his son, Michael Helms.
Bob attended Sarasota High School but left early to join the 101st Airborne. After the military, he finished his high school education and attended business school. He was a salesman at heart, eventually becoming a business owner, selling business machines and copier equipment. He was the proud owner of Southern Kentucky Business Equipment and Kentucky Copy Products.
Bob was the family historian, a skilled fisherman, storyteller, note taker, dancer, jokester, and could cook fish like no other. Bob was a good man, generous to a fault and will be missed immensely. As he left this world, Bob smiled. We have no doubt he was reuniting with his son Michael so they could go fishing.
His memory will be cherished by his loving family: Children & their mothers: Ruth Helms, Jimmy Helms (Sherri), Shea Helms (Michael), Bobby Helms Jr., Karen Helms Manley (Brian), Evelyn Stewart, Thomas Stewart Helms, Marissa Helms Mayo (David). Grandchildren: Shannan Helms Stone, Matt Helms, Joe David Helms, Tyler Helms, Christina Taylor Helms, Cole Helms, Turner Manley, Paige Manley, Molly Manley, Coral Helms and soon to be Baby Mayo. Great Grandchildren: Carter Stone, Noah Stone, Clara Helms, Mason Helms, Katelyn Helms, Tucker Helms and Holden Helms. Nieces and Nephew: Summer Helms, Robin Helms and Kanoa Helms and sister Susan Helms Martinson.
Due to Covid 19 restrictions, a walk through visitation, open to the public, will be Wednesday, January 20th from 5pm-8pm and funeral service will be Thursday, January 21st at 1pm at Cone Funeral Home. Burial immediately following at the Fairview Cemetery. The family has entrusted Cone Funeral Home with arrangements.