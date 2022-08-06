Bowling Green - Roberta Grimes, 83, of Bowling Green passed away Friday, August 5, 2022 in Bowling Green. Roberta was born in Warren Co. on July 2, 1939.
She was preceded in death by the love of her life Edward "Curly" Grimes, Jr., parents Ethel and Homer C. Hunt, three brothers and their spouses Elwood Hunt (Christine), Wilburn Hunt (Margaret) and Harold Hunt (Creasy).
Roberta was a retired mail carrier from the U. S. Postal Service. She was a lifelong member of Rocky Springs Baptist Church and a member of the Goshen O. E. S. #198.
Survivors include her two precious daughters Danette "Dee" Rector (Kenny) and Lee Nickoson (Rick). Two wonderful grandchildren Allen Rector and Ashley Raye Brown. Two wonderful great-grandchildren Wyatt and Katherine Rector. One nephew Marvin Hunt (Linda) and three nieces Elaina Scott, Pat Hunt and Ann Cassidy.
The family would like to say a special Thank You to the Staff at Chandler Memory Care. Funeral services will be Tuesday, August 9, 2022, at 11:00 am at J.C. Kirby and Son Lovers Lane Chapel. Visitation will be Monday from 4:00 pm until 8:00 pm and there will be an Eastern Star Service, 7:00 pm at the funeral home and visitation on Tuesday 9:00 am until time of services at the funeral home. Burial will be in Bowling Green Gardens. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Rocky Springs Baptist Church, or Hosparus Health of Barren River.
