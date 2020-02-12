Bowling Green - Robin Denise Cofer, 53, entered into death February 7, 2020 in White House, TN. Visitation: 11:00 am to 1:00 pm. Service: will follow Friday, February 14, 2020 at Next Level Church; 1405 Veterans Memorial Lane, Bowling Green, KY. Arrangement: Gatewood and Sons Chapel; 618 West Main Avenue; Bowling Green, KY.