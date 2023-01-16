BOWLING GREEN – Robyn Gene Scott, age 64, passed away in Bowling Green, Kentucky on January 11, 2023. She was born to the late Robert E. Scott and Vonnie Tinkler Scott on June 13th of 1958 in Wilmington, North Carolina.
Robyn was a Bowling Green High School graduate, Class of 1976. After graduating she attended Western Kentucky University where she obtained an associates degree. Robyn worked as a pharmacy technician and later as a paralegal in the Bowling Green area for many years.
Survivors include her brother John Scott and his wife Whitney, of Bowling Green, and two nephews; Wyatt Scott and Waylon Scott. They were the loves of her life whom she called Wy-Man & LB (little baby). Both boys loved their Rah-Rah so much.
A celebration of life will be held on her birth date in the summer with burial in Fairview Cemetery.
