Bowling Green – Rodes Ennis, age 84, died December 6, 2020 after battling Parkinson’s disease for several years. Rodes was born to the late Leslie and Evelyn Ennis of Bowling Green, Ky. He was preceded in death by his sisters, Evelyn Mandane Ennis and Patricia Ennis Reid, and his daughter Dana Ann Ennis. He is survived by Ann, his wife of 63 years; daughters Denise (Steve) Long and Beth (Rick) Somers; grandsons Will (Allana), Chase (Margaret), and Sam (Caroline) Long; George, Steve, and John Somers and great grandsons Jack and Binny Long. Rodes graduated from Bowling Green High School and Bowling Green Business University. He had a 32 year career with Genesco where he was President Journeys, President Jarman Group, President Flagg, President S.H. Kress in New York City, and Executive Vice President Bonwit Teller in NYC amongst other roles. Rodes served on the board of Tread Corporation, OpTek Technology and CompuShop. In his retirement Rodes enjoyed spending time at his cabin on Center Hill Lake surrounded by his family. He was an Eagle Scout and enjoyed working with Boy Scout troops where his grandsons were members. In light of the current Covid-19 pandemic, there will be no visitation. There will be a memorial service at a later date. A private burial will take place in Bowling Green, Ky. Memorial gifts may be made in Rodes’ name to the Robert I Moore Class at Brentwood United Methodist Church, Brentwood Academy, Franklin Road Academy or Alive Hospice, 1718 Patterson Street, Nashville, TN 37203.
