Scottsville – Rodger Ted Willoughby, age 78, died Saturday December 3, 2022 at the Medical Center in Scottsville, KY. Born in Scottsville, KY to the late William Andrew Willoughby and Cleon Lolita Lambert Willoughby, he was preceded in death by his wife Jeanie Williams Willoughby. Ted retired from TVA as a nuclear inspector after many years of service. He is survived by his daughter Teddi Moore (Tim), son Todd Willoughby, two grandsons Brandon Moore (Emily) and Logan Moore and great granddaughter Evelyn Moore. Visitation will be 9:00 AM to 1:00 PM Tuesday December 6, 2022 at the T. W. Crow & Son Funeral Home. Funeral Services will be Tuesday December 6, 2022 at 1:00 PM at the T. W. Crow & Son Funeral Home with burial in the Allen County Memorial Gardens Cemetery. Memorial Donations may be made to The Gideon’s International. Online Condolences at www.twcrowfuneralhome.com