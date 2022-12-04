Scottsville – Rodger Ted Willoughby, age 78, died Saturday December 3, 2022 at the Medical Center in Scottsville, KY. Born in Scottsville, KY to the late William Andrew Willoughby and Cleon Lolita Lambert Willoughby, he was preceded in death by his wife Jeanie Williams Willoughby. Ted retired from TVA as a nuclear inspector after many years of service. He is survived by his daughter Teddi Moore (Tim), son Todd Willoughby, two grandsons Brandon Moore (Emily) and Logan Moore and great granddaughter Evelyn Moore. Visitation will be 9:00 AM to 1:00 PM Tuesday December 6, 2022 at the T. W. Crow & Son Funeral Home. Funeral Services will be Tuesday December 6, 2022 at 1:00 PM at the T. W. Crow & Son Funeral Home with burial in the Allen County Memorial Gardens Cemetery. Memorial Donations may be made to The Gideon’s International. Online Condolences at www.twcrowfuneralhome.com
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. .
From a Guest Book, you may log in with your Google, Facebook, Yahoo or AOL account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Obituary Policy
Our obituaries are placed exclusively by funeral home directors through memoriams.com. Please contact the funeral home making arrangements to place an obituary in the Daily News.
Obituaries are paid content and therefore are published as received.