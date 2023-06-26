BOWLING GREEN – Rodney Dale “Rod” Martin, age 71, passed away peacefully Saturday, June 24, 2023 at his residence in Bowling Green with his family by his side. He was born Friday, April 25, 1952 in Logan County to the late R.T. “Bill” Martin and Oma Sue (Hayes) Martin. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife of 44 years, Elashia June (White) Martin and a daughter, Stacy Jennings. Rod owned and operated Rod Martin Construction for over 35 years, where he retired from before becoming a school bus driver for the past 13 years. While driving the bus for Warren County Public Schools, he drove a route for Briarwood Elementary, Drakes Creek Middle and Greenwood High School. He often was found handing out a Werther’s candy to his students.