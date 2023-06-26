BOWLING GREEN – Rodney Dale “Rod” Martin, age 71, passed away peacefully Saturday, June 24, 2023 at his residence in Bowling Green with his family by his side. He was born Friday, April 25, 1952 in Logan County to the late R.T. “Bill” Martin and Oma Sue (Hayes) Martin. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife of 44 years, Elashia June (White) Martin and a daughter, Stacy Jennings. Rod owned and operated Rod Martin Construction for over 35 years, where he retired from before becoming a school bus driver for the past 13 years. While driving the bus for Warren County Public Schools, he drove a route for Briarwood Elementary, Drakes Creek Middle and Greenwood High School. He often was found handing out a Werther’s candy to his students.
He had a passion for the youth in Warren County, where he exemplified his servant heart coaching baseball for numerous years and drove children on the bus to many field trips and sporting events, but his favorite was the Greenwood Lady Gators Soccer Team. In addition to all of this, he was a true family man. He loved his wife, kids, and grandchildren immensely. He was a beloved son, brother, husband, father, grandfather, bus driver, and friend that will be missed dearly by all who knew him.
His memories will be cherished by his children, Angela Olive (Derek), Jeremy Martin (Patty), and Andrew Martin (Krystal), his grandchildren, Hope Martin, Kara Martin, Madison Alexander, Andrew Martin, Jr., and Emma Martin; his sisters, Linda Martin and Pam Taylor (Randy); his nephews, Jeff, Casey and Kyle; and last but not least, his precious dog, Coco.
Funeral services will be conducted Wednesday, June 28, 2023 at 10:00 a.m. at J.C. Kirby & Son Lovers Lane Chapel with burial to follow in Fairview Cemetery. Visitation will be Tuesday, June 27 from 4:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. and resume Wednesday from 8:30 a.m. until the funeral hour all at the funeral home.
