Dover, Tenn - Roger A. Smith, 58, formerly of Bowling Green passed away Feb. 29 in Paris, Tn Hospital.
He was a graduate of Warren Central High School and member of First Baptist Church. He served as a Sgt. in the 101st Airborne Screaming Eagles during Operation Desert Storm. He owned and operated Riverside Auto Care in Clarksville, TN.
He was preceded in death by his father Harold P. Smith. Survivors include his mother Margaret Georgiana Smith, wife Jolene and three children - Jessica (Ryan) Arms, Richard Smith and Brandon (Fran) Smith. He also had 6 grandchildren and sister Sharon (John) Barnett.
A private graveside service will be held at a later date.
