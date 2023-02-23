Bowling Green — Roger Alan Dales, 79, of Bowling Green, passed away peacefully on Saturday, February 18. The Beloit, WI native was the son of the late Francis Perry Dales and Gladys Voila Melter Dales.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a son-in-law, Robert Ladd.
Mr. Dales retired as a regional sales manager after 38 years for Gardner machine tool company. He obtained his bachelor's degree from Western Kentucky University. Roger was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church and served as a member of the Knights of Columbus 4th Degree Officer.
He joined the Air Force and obtained a rank of Staff Sergeant. Mr. Dales received three letters of commendation for his part in the Pueblo Crisis while he was stationed in Japan, Turkey and Pakistan as a Special Intelligence officer. Roger was an Eagle Scout with the Boy Scouts of America, an avid Green Bay Packers fan, as well as a passionate RV camper.
He loved his wife and children more than anything in the world.
Roger is survived by his wife of 52 yrs., Carol Ann Rule Dales; three daughters, Michelle Crowe (Duane), Melannie Ladd and Mary-Agnes Hayden (Daniel); one sister, Cheryl Hanaman; seven grandchildren, Dylan Crowe, Brett Crowe, Elizabeth Roberts (Bradley), Joseph McElroy, Madison Crowe, Hannah Hayden and Noah Hayden; two great grandchildren, Blake Roberts and Matthew Roberts.
Funeral Mass will be at 12:00 p.m. on Tuesday, February 28, at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Bowling Green with burial to follow at St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 10:00 a.m. until service time at St. Joseph Catholic Church. (All times are central time zone)
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to the Parkinson Foundation, 200 S E 1st Street, Suite 800, Miami, Florida 33131 or Knights of Columbus, Fr. Ben Powers Council #1315, 434 Church Ave, Bowling Green, KY 42101. Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Johnson Vaughn Phelps Funeral Home.
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. .
From a Guest Book, you may log in with your Google, Facebook, Yahoo or AOL account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Obituary Policy
Our obituaries are placed exclusively by funeral home directors through memoriams.com. Please contact the funeral home making arrangements to place an obituary in the Daily News.
Obituaries are paid content and therefore are published as received.