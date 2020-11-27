Bowling Green - Roger "Pop" Bemiss, age 95, passed away Thursday, November 26th, 2020 at his residence.
The Shelbyville, Kentucky native was born Thursday, April 2nd, 1925 to the late Roger Bemiss and Margaret Lee Buckman. Roger was employeed with AT&T as a system technician. He was a proud veteran, who served in the United States Navy in World War II. He was a member of The Telephone Pioneers, Boy Scouts of America, Knights of Columbus, and Special Olympics.
In addition to his parents, he was preceeded in death by his wife, Mrs. Florence Ann (Talbott) Bemiss; and a son, Mr. Roger Keith Bemiss. His memories will be cherished by his sons, Joseph Wade Bemiss, James Robert Bemiss (Renetta), and John Michael Bemiss (Terry); grandchildren, James Daniel Bemiss (Allison), Courtney Paige Brewington (Nick), Robert Benjamin Bemiss (Liz), Logan Michael Donovan Bemiss (Nicole) and Chasity Brooke Board (Tyler); great-grandchildren, Elijah, Jonah, Dalton, Duke, Taylor, and Logan.
A private graveside service will be held for Mr. Bemiss on Tuesday, December 1st, 2020 with burial to follow in Bowling Green Gardens Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to Hosparus Health of Barren River. J.C. Kirby & Son Lovers Lane Chapel is entrusted with all arrangements.