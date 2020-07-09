Tompkinsville - Roger Brown, 75, died in Louisville, July 7, 2020. Yokley Trible
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your Google, Facebook, Yahoo or AOL account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Obituary Policy
Flowers & Gifts
270-904-0599
One of a kind Raku, porcelain and stoneware pots.
270-842-7415
Founded in 1992 by Jerry Baker, the Baker Arboretum now covers nearly 115 acres. Built on a ridge of rolling hills in the outskirts of Bowling…
Built in 1929 displaying education progress 1792 through the closing of last rural school in country.
Funeral Homes
OBITUARY ANNOUNCEMENTS
Most Popular
Articles
- Subdivision planned for Old Scottsville Road
- Pepper fined $100K, placed on probation for five years in money laundering case
- Julia Elizabeth Dunning
- Kentucky gov: New requirements coming as COVID-19 cases rise
- Allen man pleads guilty in slaying of three relatives
- Mark Anthony Dice Jr.
- Warren County grand jury returns indictments
- Texas Roadhouse plans Bowling Green location
- Auburn feedlot owner pays $10K to settle fish kill case
- Pedestrian on I-65 struck, killed by semi
Commented