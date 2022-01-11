...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in
Kentucky...
Green River at Woodbury affecting Butler and Warren Counties.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.
Stay tuned to NOAA Weather Radio and your local media for the latest
information.
Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/lmk.
The next statement will be issued Wednesday morning.
&&
...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM THIS MORNING THROUGH LATE
WEDNESDAY NIGHT...
* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.
* WHERE...Green River at Woodbury.
* WHEN...Until early Thursday morning.
* IMPACTS...At 26.0 feet, KY 403 at James McKinney Bridge floods.
Water overflows lock wall.
At 30.0 feet, Several county roads flood near Woodbury.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 8:00 AM CST Tuesday the stage was 29.5 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage
late tomorrow evening and continue falling to 15.4 feet
Sunday morning.
- Flood stage is 26.0 feet.
- Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of
29.8 feet on 03/05/2020.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
&&
Bowling Green – Roger Darin Savely, 56, passed away Monday, January 10, 2022 at his home in Bowling Green, Kentucky after a long battle with cancer. His memories will be cherished by his wife of 15 years, Deana S. (Tucker) Savely; daughter Sydnee Savely; son Kellen Savely all of Bowling Green; mother Virginia L. (Pratt) Savely; and sister Karen (Savely) Frazier, both of Franklin, KY. Roger was preceded in death by his father, Mason D. Savely. Born in West Covina, California, Roger was raised in multiple areas of Southern California before moving to Tennessee in 2000 and finally settling in Kentucky in 2011 with his wife and children. Roger was a long-time employee of Dorman Products Inc. in Portland, Tennessee where he worked in both the Inventory Control and Quality Control Departments. Visitation will be held Friday, January 14, 2022 from 5 to 7 pm and Saturday, January 15 from 10 am to 12 pm at J.C. Kirby & Son Lovers Lane Chapel. A Celebration of Life Service will be held Saturday at 12 (Noon) at the funeral home. Upon Roger’s wishes cremation will follow his Celebration of Life Service. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Life’s Better Together, 1945 Scottsville Road PMB-205, Bowling Green, KY 42104 and/or Hosparus Health Barren River District, 101 Riverwood Avenue Ste B, Bowling Green, KY 42103.
