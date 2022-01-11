Bowling Green – Roger Darin Savely, 56, passed away Monday, January 10, 2022 at his home in Bowling Green, Kentucky after a long battle with cancer. His memories will be cherished by his wife of 15 years, Deana S. (Tucker) Savely; daughter Sydnee Savely; son Kellen Savely all of Bowling Green; mother Virginia L. (Pratt) Savely; and sister Karen (Savely) Frazier, both of Franklin, KY. Roger was preceded in death by his father, Mason D. Savely. Born in West Covina, California, Roger was raised in multiple areas of Southern California before moving to Tennessee in 2000 and finally settling in Kentucky in 2011 with his wife and children. Roger was a long-time employee of Dorman Products Inc. in Portland, Tennessee where he worked in both the Inventory Control and Quality Control Departments. Visitation will be held Friday, January 14, 2022 from 5 to 7 pm and Saturday, January 15 from 10 am to 12 pm at J.C. Kirby & Son Lovers Lane Chapel. A Celebration of Life Service will be held Saturday at 12 (Noon) at the funeral home. Upon Roger’s wishes cremation will follow his Celebration of Life Service. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Life’s Better Together, 1945 Scottsville Road PMB-205, Bowling Green, KY 42104 and/or Hosparus Health Barren River District, 101 Riverwood Avenue Ste B, Bowling Green, KY 42103.