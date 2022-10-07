Bowling Green - Roger Earl Miller, 77 of Bowling Green died Thursday, October 6, 2022. The Warren County native was a son of the late Charlie Miller and Jeanette Sexton Miller and is preceded in death by his son, Teddy Lloyd Miller. He was an employee of Warren County Parks and Recreation for 35 years and a member of Faith Tabernacle Church.
His survivors include his wife of 61 years, Ruth Smith Miller; three brothers, Charles Miller; Ronnie Miller (Pat) and David Miller; six sisters, Shirley Lasiter (Jeff), Barbara Taylor, Jennifer Wheeler (David), Annette Hambrick (Bob), Ennette Gross (Rick) and Sheila Kellems (Rick); several nieces and nephews; his caregivers, Faye and Charlie Brady; two special nephews, Brandon Brady and Tyler Harrell; one special niece, Barbie Brady.
There will be a memorial service held on Saturday, October 15 at Faith Tabernacle Church, 744 Pearl St., Bowling Green, KY 42101. Visitation will be Saturday 10 a.m.-1 p.m. at the church. Arrangements were entrusted to Hardy & Son Funeral Home, Bowling Green Chapel
