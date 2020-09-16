Scottsville - Roger Gray Carter, 90, of Scottsville, KY passed away Tuesday, September 15, 2020 at Greenview Regional Hospital in Bowling Green, KY.
The Red Boiling Springs, TN native was a retired employee of General Electric, former co-owner of Big 4 Feed, a woodworker and a U.S. Army veteran of the Korean Conflict. He was a son of the late Willie Barton Carter and Arphie Prudence McCrary Carter.
He is survived by his wife: Arthema W. Carter, Scottsville, KY; 1 son: Eric Carter and wife, Marcia, Alvaton, KY; 1 daughter: Angela Marr and husband, Don, Bowling Green, KY; 2 sisters: Dixie Woodward and Melba Perkins and husband, Richard, all of Scottsville, KY; 5 grandchildren: Brian Marr (Lyndsey); Amy Winkenhofer (Brandon McIvor); Mallory Harper (Trey); Paige Murley (David); Kelli Miller (Brandon); 13 great grandchildren: Blaire Marr, Grey Thomas Marr, Katie Winkenhofer, Marley Winkenhofer, Brock McIvor, Ivan Harper, Jace Harper, Henry Harper, Mary Claire Harper, Stella Harper, Olivia Starks, Carter Murley and Corbin Miller. He was preceded in death by 1 daughter: Janet Gale Carter.
Funeral services will be 11:00 A.M. Thursday at Goad Funeral Home with Bro. Trey Harper officiating and burial in Crescent Hill Cemetery with military honors by Glasgow D.A.V. Chapter 20. Visitation will be 4:00 P.M. to 8:00 P.M. Wednesday and after 7:00 A.M. Thursday until funeral time at Goad Funeral Home. www.goadfh.com