Bowling Green - Our beloved husband, father, brother, professor and friend Roger Murphy, 56 years old, passed away from this life on July 4, 2022. He was sleeping peacefully in his home in Bowling Green, KY, surrounded by loved ones.
Roger was born in Wallasey England to Denis and Joy Murphy. Roger was a lifelong learner, curious about everything. Not only did this make him a formidable trivia opponent, but this was also evident in his long academic career. Roger attended Manchester University in England pursuing a Bachelors in American Studies. He went on to continue his studies at Indiana University, where he earned his PhD in Political Science.
Roger cemented his career in academia when he became a professor of Political Science at Western Kentucky University. He taught classes such as International Politics, Politics of Western/Central/Eastern Europe, US Foreign Policy, American Studies, and War & Peace. However, Roger would tell you that his crowning achievement as a professor was leading study abroad programs. He took students to places like England, Germany, Russia, Ghana, and Georgia, but the study abroad program dearest to his heart was his trip to Central Europe. For nearly six weeks each summer, Roger led a group of college students around the important historical and cultural sites of the Czech Republic, Slovakia, Austria, Hungary, and Poland. In this way, Roger truly opened the eyes and hearts of his students to traveling and experiencing the wonders this world has to offer. The impact Roger made on his students cannot be overstated. He made lifelong friendships and memories that will be treasured long after his departure.
Traveling was certainly one of Roger's greatest passions. He visited 35 countries in his 56 years. But something just as important to him was Liverpool Football Club. He and his Older brother Jon were born into this passion through their parents, and Roger could not remember a time that he wasn't cheering on the Reds. When Roger first moved to America, LFC matches weren't yet televised, so he would go outside with his radio to find signal to listen to updates from the match. He supported his club with the upmost pride and truly believed a Liverpool fan, "You'll Never Walk Alone".
Roger is preceded in death by his parents, Denis, and Joy, and is survived by his Kati, his daughters, Devon and Olivia, his brother, Jon, and his furry best friend Juliet, among many many friends.
Although Roger was known as a jokester and a fantastic storyteller, he was also a kind and compassionate person. He was an advocate for issues close to his heart, like environmental conservation, economic equity, and human rights. If you would like to donate to one or more of these causes in Roger's memory, please consider the Amazon Conservation Association, The LFC Foundation and Direct Relief.
Friends and loved ones are invited to celebrate Roger's life together on Saturday, July 16, 2022, from 4:00 PM until 7:00 PM at the Cliffs of Moher Irish Pub in downtown Bowling Green. Those who knew Roger know that he was unconventional and liked to pave his own way. Keeping with this, Roger decided to forgo a traditional funeral. Instead, Roger's wishes were that his loved ones could gather together sharing happy memories and raising a glass for him.