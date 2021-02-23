Bowling Green – Roger Noel Coomer, 73 of Bowling Green died Monday, February 22, 2021 at Signature Healthcare. Roger was born in Edmonton, Kentucky to the late Lonzie N. Coomer and the late Mary Maxine Jessie Romines. He was preceded in death by a sister, Pamela Jean Hooten and a brother, Carlos Romines. He was a retired employee of Desa International and a member of Clear Fork Baptist Church. His survivors are his three sisters, Mary Scantland, Elaine McElefresh (Larry) and Connie Romines; one brother, Ronnie Davis (Star) and several nieces and nephews. Funeral service will be at 11 a.m. Thursday at Hardy & Son Funeral Home, Bowling Green Chapel with burial in Clear Fork Church Cemetery. A walk through visitation will be from 10-11 a.m. at the funeral home. Those who wish to honor Roger in person at the visitation must wear a mask or facial covering and practice social distancing while inside the funeral home.
