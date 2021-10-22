Bowling Green - Rollene Crotts of Bowling Green passed away peacefully October 21, 2021 at Greenview Regional Hospital. She was born April 18, 1938 to the late Kenneth & Brosella Barker.
Rollene was originally from Gas City, IN and moved to Bowling Green with her family in 1975. Rollene was a housewife, raising 3 children.
Rollene was preceded in death by her husband Jack Crotts, brothers: Jesse Barker, Brose Barker and Mike Tutow; sisters: Carmelle McCoy, and Joyce Lake.
Survivors include her son Byron Crotts (Reidy) of Bowling Green, two daughters: Rolanda Crotts and Jackie Reeves of Indianapolis, IN. Grandchildren Jessica Hartman (Kenney), Justin Reeves, Amanda Gilbert (Brian), Great Grandchildren Alexis Rosado, Haydn Rosado, Marilyn Reeves, Lydia Reeves, Finley Reeves, Josephine Hartman, and baby Gilbert all of Bowling Green, one sister: Sarah Goins of Lewisburg, KY, one brother: John Barker (Marlys) of Shakopee, MN, her boyfriend of 22 years Wymon Maples, several nieces and nephews and several fur babies.
Funeral services will be 11:00 AM Monday, October 25, 2021 at J.C. Kirby & Son Lovers Lane Chapel with burial to follow in Bowling Green Gardens. Visitation at the funeral home will be Sunday from 2:00 until 5:00 PM and Monday from 9:00 AM until the time of service. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the Warren County Humane Society.